Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

NICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.64.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $198.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Nice has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $202.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nice will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Nice by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,420 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Nice by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500,624 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Nice by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,935,000 after purchasing an additional 378,741 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nice by 8,671.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 272,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Nice by 628.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 210,149 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

