NIO (NYSE:NIO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.30 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.39. NIO has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in NIO by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Investment House LLC increased its position in NIO by 788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 132,148 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in NIO by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

