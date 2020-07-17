New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NJR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $50.62.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

