Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NLTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -4.41. The company has a current ratio of 24.92, a quick ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Analyst Recommendations for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

