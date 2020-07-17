Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE NMM opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

