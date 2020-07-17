Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.37.

Newmark Group stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $757.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

