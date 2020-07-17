Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $789.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.86. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $576,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Omeros by 2,404.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 680,420 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Omeros by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,523,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.