Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) to Sell

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. Op Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter.

In other Op Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi purchased 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $58,837.39. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,179 shares of company stock worth $308,537.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Op Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Op Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Op Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares during the last quarter.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

