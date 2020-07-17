New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 1,997,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Residential Investment by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3,051.5% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,701 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

