OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCX. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Chardan Capital downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $2,352,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

