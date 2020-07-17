Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $676.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.85. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Also, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,848.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $639,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

