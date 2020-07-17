Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVMI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

