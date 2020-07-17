Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:NXCLF opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $513.87 million and a P/E ratio of 20.16. Lifull has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 million. Lifull had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts expect that Lifull will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lifull

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation Website; and Mitula, a site which offers information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

