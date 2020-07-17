Zacks Investment Research Lowers OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) to Strong Sell

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

OMRNY stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. OMRON has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $69.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OMRON by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in OMRON by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in OMRON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in OMRON by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in OMRON by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

