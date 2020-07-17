Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) to Hold

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetSol Technologies is a multinational provider of enterprise software and IT services to the financial services industry. NetSol helps clients to identify, evaluate and implement technology solutions to meet their strategic business challenges and maximize their bottom line. By utilizing its worldwide resources, NetSol delivers high-quality, cost-effective equipment and vehicle finance portfolio management solutions. The Company also delivers managed IT services ranging from consulting and application development to systems integration and development outsourcing. NetSol’s commitment to quality is demonstrated by its achievement of both ISO 9001 and SEI (Software Engineering Institute) CMMi (Capability Maturity Model) Level 5 assessment, a distinction shared by only 94 companies worldwide. The Company’s clients include global automakers, financial institutions, technology companies and governmental agencies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NTWK stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

