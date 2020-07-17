Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35. Orange has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $5,106,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Orange by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Orange by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

