Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) to Buy

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Express Group plc is a transport operator. It provides bus, coach and rail services primarily in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. National Express Group plc is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. “

NXPGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

