Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $146,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 290,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 148.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 65,017 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 394,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.