Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $86.49 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 649449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Progressive alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,490. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.