Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $191.61

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $191.61 and last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 83581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.58.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.