Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.58

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.58 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 370269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.
SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 53.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sanofi by 2,013.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sanofi by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,859 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 58.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,487,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,018,000 after acquiring an additional 549,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanofi Company Profile (NYSE:SNY)
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
