Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.58

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.58 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 370269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 53.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sanofi by 2,013.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sanofi by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,859 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 58.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,487,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,018,000 after acquiring an additional 549,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.