Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.76

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 255262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

