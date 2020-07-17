Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.39

Shares of Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and traded as low as $49.50. Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 112,233 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $110.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 1.09%.

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £14,700 ($18,090.08).

About Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

