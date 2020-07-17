GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.03

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and traded as low as $25.20. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 58,171 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NILSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

