Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.65

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and traded as low as $6.42. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 116,800 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATB shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 72,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

