Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.33. Pharming Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHGUF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $844.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 38.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.