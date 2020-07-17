ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.62

Shares of ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and traded as low as $55.00. ProVen VCT shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 4,986 shares.

The company has a market cap of $110.03 million and a PE ratio of -11.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. ProVen VCT’s payout ratio is -68.97%.

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

