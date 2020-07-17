HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.83

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and traded as low as $16.71. HANG SENG BK LT/S shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 52,081 shares traded.

HSNGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

