Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.55

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.55 and traded as low as $104.00. Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $105.60, with a volume of 849,790 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.77 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64.

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

