Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $126.26

Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and traded as low as $122.68. Senvest Capital shares last traded at $122.68, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.93, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $322.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$143.03.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.49 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market.

