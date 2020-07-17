Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $183.01

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.01 and traded as low as $182.50. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund shares last traded at $187.00, with a volume of 169,131 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.74. The firm has a market cap of $327.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.15.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

