NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.10

NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as low as $15.01. NSK LTD/ADR shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 21,473 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised NSK LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised NSK LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.42.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

