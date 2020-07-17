Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.18

Maxim Power Corp (TSE:MXG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $2.02. Maxim Power shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 2,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 million and a PE ratio of -34.10.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxim Power Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires, develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

