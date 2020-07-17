SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.10

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and traded as low as $17.91. SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 372,697 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

