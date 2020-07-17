Invesco Enhanced Income (LON:IPE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.96

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and traded as low as $63.70. Invesco Enhanced Income shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 303,374 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Invesco Enhanced Income’s payout ratio is currently -96.15%.

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

