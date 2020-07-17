South32 (LON:S32) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $113.56

South32 Ltd (LON:S32)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.56 and traded as low as $111.78. South32 shares last traded at $118.66, with a volume of 796,383 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on S32 shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 120 ($1.48).

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.96.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

