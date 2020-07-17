Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.32

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and traded as low as $25.55. Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

About Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

