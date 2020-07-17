Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.14. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

