HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.39

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and traded as low as $19.59. HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 4,023 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.