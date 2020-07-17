Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.42. Motif Bio shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 6,063,229 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.38.

Motif Bio Company Profile (LON:MTFB)

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

