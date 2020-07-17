Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.38

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as low as $10.20. Glanbia shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 8,346 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $29.43 million and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.33.

Glanbia Company Profile (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

