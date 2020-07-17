Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.30

Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and traded as low as $19.22. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 14,516 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX (1,000) (($12.31)) EPS for the quarter.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

