Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. Nemus Bioscience shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 201,800 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12.

Nemus Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMUS)

Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

