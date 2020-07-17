Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Symphony International Holdings Ltd (LON:SIHL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.30. Symphony International shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 39,834 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75.

About Symphony International (LON:SIHL)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

