JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.80

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and traded as low as $17.10. JCDecaux shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 207 shares.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

