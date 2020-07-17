Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.86

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $8.90. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 752,300 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.