Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

