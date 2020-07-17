Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

WFC stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

