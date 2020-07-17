Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,546.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,737.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,056.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $748.32. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $657.06.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.