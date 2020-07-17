Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,536 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $4,984,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.61.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,577.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

